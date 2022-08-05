TOPEKA (KSNT)- After a long closure due to the pandemic, the Mulvane ArtLab will be reopening to the public.

Starting Saturday, Aug. 6, the ArtLab will begin tours and other activities again. On Tuesdays from 4-7 p.m. and Saturday afternoons from 12– 4 p.m. the ArtLab will be open to the public. Private educational group tours are also available on Tuesdays and Thursdays by scheduling in advance but are limited to 30 participants. Groups may schedule morning sessions for 10 a.m. or afternoon sessions starting at 1 p.m.

To schedule a private tour, you may email the Mulvane Art Museum’s Education Curator, Jonathan Matteson, at mulvane.info@washburn.edu or call the museum office at 785-670-1124. When scheduling a tour, remember to include the ages and the number of how many people will be participating.

The Mulvane Art Museum’s ArLlab has spent time looking for an Education Curator and hired Jonathan Matteson who has experience working in museum and gallery programming and education. Matteson has also taught at both private and public schools.

“As a curator of education, I will facilitate learning, particularly formal and non-formal art appreciation, while conducting outreaches that are fun and fascinating for all who participate,” Matteson said.