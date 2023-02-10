TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn Universtiy’s new president is nine days into her tenure and is settling in nicely.

In a one-on-one interview between JuliAnn Mazachek and 27 News, she explained the significance of becoming president and identifying her priorities. Mazachek is the first woman to lead Washburn university and is the school’s 15th president following the retirement of former WU President Jerry Farley. Her goal is to create a unified educational experience for all students.

Mazachek explained an ideal she would like to perpetuate amongst the student body and staff.

“Whether you’re female or male, just [be] a strong leader,” Mazachek said. “Advocate, [be a] collaborative leader, that can make a difference for the future of an institution is what’s most important.”

Mazachek worked for 30 years at Washburn and brought a background in accounting. She hopes to use her analytical and patient approach to help WU reach new heights.