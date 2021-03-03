Washburn will have in-person graduation this spring

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Washburn University announced it plans to have in-person graduation ceremonies in the spring of 2021.

The ceremonies will be held outside at Yager Stadium.

The plans included ceremonies, with guests, at 3 p.m. on May 1 for 2020 graduates and at 3 p.m. on May 8 for this year’s graduates.

The Washburn University School of Law will hold ceremonies for their graduates on May 15 at 10 a.m. for 2020 graduates and at 2 p.m. for 2021 graduates.

“Commencement marks an important milestone and achievement and we need to be able to properly recognize both this year’s class and those earlier graduates, everyone looks forward all year to graduation and we are thrilled to be able to hold a more conventional commencement ceremony for this year’s graduates and to fulfill our promise to the 2020 graduates.” Washburn University President Jerry Farley

Guests will be asked to sit on both sides of the stadium.

“Of course, all of these plans are contingent on continued improvement of the pandemic situation here in Shawnee County, we have been doing a great job on campus as well as in the county and we need to keep up the good work so that we can hold these important celebrations.” Dr. JuliAnn Mazachek, vice president of academic affairs

Graduates from 2020 are being contacted and invited to return to campus.