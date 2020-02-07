Washburn women’s basketball team holds “Draft Day” ceremony for 10-year-old Sabetha girl

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Washburn University women’s basketball team got a new addition to the squad Thursday night.

Ten-year-old Mallorie Schultejans from Sabetha came to campus for a special draft day ceremony.

Mallorie is battling type one diabetes. So, the team wanted to do something special for her.

She had her own official press conference and got to sign a national letter of intent, just like the older athletes get to do. She also got to attend the women’s basketball game against Missouri Southern.

“For her to have the opportunity to kind of let go, and just enjoy and be part of a team and not have to worry about counting carbs for five minutes or about if her alarm is going off on her monitor that kind of stuff, we’re extremely grateful that she’s a part of something bigger,” said Mallorie’s mom Michaela.

The draft day experience was made possible by a Boston-based non-profit called Team Impact.

The program connects kids with serious or chronic illnesses with college teams to give them special experiences just like the one they were able to provide for Mallorie.