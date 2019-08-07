Washburn’s Mulvane Art Museum begins 100th Anniversary celebration with exhibit

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Mulvane Art Museum on Washburn University’s campus is beginning the countdown to its 100th anniversary in 2024.

To celebrate, the museum is holding a series of exhibitions titled, “100 minus” to honor the artists, the art and people who have visited and supported the Mulvane Art Museum over the last century.

The first exhibit, “100 minus 5: Variations in the Art of Printmaking” opened Friday, July 5 and is available until Saturday, Sept. 28.

“Instead of characters and settings, the story here is one of artistic concepts and movements.” Brett Beatty, Mulvane assistant director

The museum owns nearly 5,000 works of art, a majority of those being on paper. The exhibit features a selection of prints rarely ever displayed to the public. Some are on exhibit for the first time.











“There is a narrative that runs through the exhibition but it is not a story in the traditional sense,” said Brett Beatty, assistant director of Washburn University’s Mulvane Art Museum.

As for the next exhibit in the series, the theme is still being decided. The museum will be celebrating its 95th birthday on Saturday, Sept. 27.

The Mulvane Art Museum is at Southwest 17th & Jewell Avenue on Washburn’s campus. It is closed Sunday and Monday; and open Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.; Wednesday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.; and Saturday from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.