TOPEKA (KSNT) – City workers and BNSF work crews are working to clear a homeless camp situated in southern Topeka on Tuesday.

A KSNT 27 News viewer submitted videos of cleanup efforts along South Kansas Avenue on July 25. The video shows rows of shopping carts lined up along the road near large trash bins.

City of Topeka spokeswoman Gretchen Spiker said BNSF is working alongside the city for the cleanup work in the area of the 3900 block of South Kansas Avenue.

KSNT 27 News has reached out to BNSF for comment. More information will be added here as it becomes available.