SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – On Sunday a family in Shawnee County was surprised when a bobcat ran through their house.

Surveillance video captured the events when the Spencer family propped open their back door. The family noticed their pet cat sprinting through the door. Seconds later, they saw a bobcat chasing behind.

The Spencer family said the bobcat climbed on some furniture before attempting to escape through a window. The family dog Daisy came to the rescue.

The family said they’re always alert for wildlife encounters since they have multiple pets. Now they will be even more vigilant in the future.