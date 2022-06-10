OTTAWA (KSNT) – A driverless truck in the City Hall parking lot in Ottawa came close to striking parked vehicles on Friday.

Video released by the City of Ottawa Municipal Government on Friday shows a truck rolling backwards uncontrollably as people nearby try to stop it. However, the truck manages to miss several parked vehicles, making a half-circle through the parking lot and into a street, before coming to a stop after hitting a pole.

The City of Ottawa put out a reminder on Facebook that people should park their vehicles and shut the engine off before dropping off books or entering the building. No one was injured during this incident.