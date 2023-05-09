TOPEKA (KSNT) – Baby peregrine falcons have hatched from their eggs atop a building in Topeka and it was all caught on camera thanks to Evergy.

KSNT 27 News spoke with Kaley Bohlen, Evergy communications manager, who said that peregrine falcons have been using the top of the Topeka General Office as a nesting site since 1993. Evergy set up a camera on the nest in 2000 and has been monitoring the activity of the birds ever since.

“Once an endangered species, Peregrine Falcons continue to recover after the banning of DDT in the 1970s and extensive efforts to reintroduce the birds throughout the eastern United States,” Bohlen said. “Through our falcon cams and our avian protection program, Evergy is proud to be a part of this effort and continues to promote the conservation of this species, as well as other Norther American raptors.”

Two eggs were shown to have hatched by May 8 with another hatching sometime between May 8 and 9. Video shared with KSNT 27 News shows an attentive peregrine falcon watching over the first two hatchlings on May 8.

You can check in on the nest and the chick’s progress daily through Evergy’s live feed by clicking here.