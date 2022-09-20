TOPEKA (KSNT) – It’s big, it’s blue and it may be flying somewhere near you.

The Goodyear Blimp has been spotted in Lawrence and Topeka recently with appearances at the David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium and the state capital building. For many locals, this is a rare occasion that has been causing a stir on social media as people report sightings of the giant balloon.

During the Kansas Jayhawks vs. Houston Cougars football match on Sept. 17 fans were treated to the sight of the blimp hovering overhead.

When @KU_Football starts the season 3-0, we send the blimp to Lawrence. Those are just the rules. #RockChalk Goodyear Blimp Twitter

On Sept. 20 a member of the Kansas Capitol Police caught sight of the blimp as it came in to make a pass behind the capitol building.

