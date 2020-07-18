WATCH HERE: Kansas athletes face off in 47th annual Shrine Bowl

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas athletes are ready to compete in the 47th annual Shrine Bowl at Hummer Sports Park in Topeka.

Kickoff will be at 7:00 p.m. Saturday night as selected athletes across the state compete for a good cause in what is only the third organized football game in the nation since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch live here:

No tickets are available for the game, the event has been sold out since the decision to lower stadium attendance was made. All players, coaches, staff, and trainers have been living in a hotel for the past week, only going between there and the field in attempts to quarantine leading up to the game.

The teams will also have extra safety precautions to ensure athletes stay healthy and protected while playing. Some of these include: