WATCH: Big crowd comes out for Cortez Holiday Light Show

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Dozens of people came out Saturday night to kick off a Topeka holiday tradition. The Cortez Holiday Light Show started the season with a Grand Lighting Ceremony.

The ceremony started with a block party with free cookies and hot chocolate. The nearly 30 minute show ended with a fireworks finale.

The Cortez Holiday Light Show runs from 6 pm to 10 pm Sunday through Thursday and 6 pm to 11 pm Friday and Saturday. The show will run through New Years Day.

The show is located at 3919 SE 30th Terrace in Topeka. Watch the Grand Lighting Ceremony below.