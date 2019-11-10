WATCH: Big crowd comes out for Cortez Holiday Light Show

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Dozens of people came out Saturday night to kick off a Topeka holiday tradition. The Cortez Holiday Light Show started the season with a Grand Lighting Ceremony.

The ceremony started with a block party with free cookies and hot chocolate. The nearly 30 minute show ended with a fireworks finale.

The Cortez Holiday Light Show runs from 6 pm to 10 pm Sunday through Thursday and 6 pm to 11 pm Friday and Saturday. The show will run through New Years Day.

The show is located at 3919 SE 30th Terrace in Topeka. Watch the Grand Lighting Ceremony below.

WATCH The Cortez Holiday Light Show Grand Lighting Ceremony LIVE!

Posted by James Ryan KSNT on Saturday, November 9, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories