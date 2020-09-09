JEDO meeting tonight, looking to bring jobs and residents to Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Joint Economic Development Organization is set to meet Wednesday night at 6 p.m. to review several projects set to bring jobs and people to the Topeka area.

The proposal to bring jobs to Topeka is a part of the economic group’s Choose Topeka program, which received national attention when it was announced.

Originally, the program was used to pay people to move to and work in Topeka full-time. People could get $10,000 for renting and $15,000 if they bought a home. Employers had to agree to match 50 percent of the incentive.

The group of elected city and county leaders has agreed to pay $300,000 to get workers to move to Topeka using a half-cent sales tax intended for economic recovery.

In addition to bringing people to the city, JEDO is reviewing projects to bring jobs too.

JEDO is reviewing the projects that are identified with secret names.The committee will decide whether to provide incentives totaling about $750,000 to bring the jobs and economic growth to the community, paid for by a half cent sales tax.

