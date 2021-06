TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Thunder Over the Heartland Air Show will be kicking off its event live on KSNT News at 6 a.m. as Skytracker I flys the U.S. flag into Topeka.

The event will run from June 26 to 27 with gates opening at 10 a.m. and closing at 5 p.m. on both days. Free parking will be available, and VIP parking will be included with any VIP ticket purchased.

