The Shawnee County Commission is meeting to discuss investments, coronavirus relief funds and COVID-19 health orders.

UPDATE: The Shawnee County Commission has notified viewers that: Alert! October 22nd 2020 – The Shawnee County Commission Meeting live stream will not be available due to technical issues.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Commission is meeting Thursday morning at 9 a.m. to consider the Treasurer’s Idle Funds Investment quarterly report.

As well as consider authorization and execution of Contracts C422-2020 through C428-2020, Coronavirus Relief Fund contracts (sub-recipient agreements) with Christ the King School, East Topeka Council on Aging dba East Topeka Senior Center, Hayden High School, Heart of a Champion dba One Heart Project, Mater Dei School, Race Against Breast Cancer and Topeka Adventist Christian

School to include obligations of the entity to receive allocation of CRF funds.

To read the full agenda click here.

They also plan to discuss COVID-19 health orders.