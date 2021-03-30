New Topeka road projects announced in mayor & city manager press conference

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla and City Manager Brent Trout held a press conference Tuesday morning which featured a slew of new road projects announced.

The mayor started the meeting by announcing the new road projects coming to the capital city, and Interim City Engineer Mark Schreiner joined the conference call to explain them in further detail. To name some:

Southwest 10th Street will see a complete reconstruction to a three-lane street from Wanamaker to Fairlawn Road.

North Kansas Avenue from Curtis Avenue to Norris will also get a full asphalt pavement reconstruction, sidewalk and American Disability Act ramp replacement.

Southwest 12th Street from Kansas to Washburn will get one traffic lane and an auxiliary lane for parking.

North Kansas Avenue from Morse to Soldier Street will get a partial replacement of the street, as well as water line replacement.

The Central Park Neighborhood will get nearly 38,000 square feet of sidewalk built, as well as re-pavement of five alleys.

The city will also continue in its fourth year of a micro-surfacing program for preventative maintenance on residential streets in west Topeka.

The mayor also commented on the rapid change in phases for vaccinations, and encouraged Topekans to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The city manager joined to address Topeka’s new ombudsman position, which will help citizens navigate issues with the city. Trout encouraged Topekans to reach out to the newly-appointed Monique Glaudeˊ at ombudsman@topeka.org.