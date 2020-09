TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) -- It is just over a month away from the November General Election, but Kansans only have two weeks left to register to vote. The entire state legislature and the president is up for election this year and that has resulted in record-breaking numbers for Kansas.

According to the Kansas Secretary of State's office, as of Tuesday morning they have processed 384,387 advance and mail-in ballot applications, a record for the state. This number compared to 194,505 applications for the 2018 General Election and 202,138 applications for the 2016 General Election.