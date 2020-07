KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister held an 11:30 a.m. press conference to discuss the sentencing of Topeka resident Eric Newman, who plead guilty to the murder of his longtime girlfriend, Tamara Tucker.

The Tucker family joined McAllister to remember Tamara and to request the state of Kansas create a domestic violence registry for people to be more aware of domestic violence abuses.

