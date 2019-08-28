U.S. Attorney announces arrests in 3-year Manhattan heroin, fentanyl bust

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – U.S. Attorney Stephen McAlister is sharing the results of a 3-year criminal investigation in Manhattan Wednesday morning.

The 10 a.m. press conference at the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Topeka comes after reports show more than two dozen drug arrests Tuesday in Manhattan. Dubbed “Operation Chicago Connection,” McAlister confirmed the investigation and arrests are related to the presence of heroin and fentanyl in Manhattan, as well as a K-State student’s fatal drug overdose.

LIVE: Major Manhattan Criminal Investigation LIVE: U.S. Attorney Stephen McAlister is sharing the results of heroin and fentanyl bust in Manhattan. They have made over two dozen arrests related to the 3-year investigation. Posted by KSNT News on Wednesday, August 28, 2019

McAlister also noted other drugs discovered in the investigation include methamphetamine, marijuana, ecstasy, and hydrocodone. As suggested, some of the arrests made in “Operation Chicago Connection” indicate these drugs are flowing into Kansas through the Chicago area drug trade.

A spokesman for the Drug Enforcement Administration said they believe the drugs are initially produced in countries including China and Mexico.