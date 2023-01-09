HOWELL TOWNSHIP, MI (KSNT) – A deputy in Howell Township, Michigan, performed a “textbook” ramming maneuver to stop a fleeing vehicle from driving in the wrong direction on a highway on Sunday, January 8.

A post on the Livingston County MI Sheriff’s Office Facebook page said deputies attempted to stop a vehicle traveling on Interstate 96 displaying a stolen registration plate.

The vehicle, identified as a 2021 Toyota Rav4, attempted to flee from the officers by accelerating to speeds over 100 mph and cutting across the median to avoid stop sticks, according to the post.

Officers followed the vehicle through the median and bumped the vehicle to stop it from traveling in the wrong direction on I-96, the post said.

The sheriff’s department reported that the driver, identified as a 34-year-old male from Detroit, was taken into custody and that no injuries were reported following the PIT (precision immobilization technique) maneuver.

Footage posted to the sheriff’s office Facebook page shows the deputy following the car and performing the maneuver.