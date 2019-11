TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is back in Topeka to break ground on Topeka’s third St. Jude Dream Home.

KSNT News is partnering with St. Jude for the third time to help fight childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

The 2020 home is being built in the Lauren’s Bay Villa area. Mark Boling Construction will once again help create the home.

Final rendering for the 2020 Topeka St. Jude Dream Home

Watch below or click here to watch the groundbreaking live starting at 5 p.m.