KSNT 27 News Skytracker took an aerial photo of the St. Jude Dream Home. (KSNT Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

TOPEKA (KSNT) – One lucky person has claimed the St. Jude Dream Home as their own.

Thursday night, David Jelinek, of Topeka, was drawn as the winner of this year’s St. Jude Dream home located in Aquarian Acres. The dream home, made by Drippé Homes, is valued at $560,000.