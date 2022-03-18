MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Agriculture has confirmed two new counties have cases of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza.

Cases of HPAI have been confirmed in Dickinson and Sedgewick counties after samples were taken from birds showing signs of infection in a backyard with flocks of multiple species. The samples were sent to the National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Ames, Iowa came back positive.

The KDA is now working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and its Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service to respond to the ongoing outbreak. KDA has quarantined the flocks and said birds on both properties will be euthanized to prevent the further spread of the disease.

The KDA warned anyone involved with poultry production to watch for symptoms of the highly infectious disease. The KDA’s Division of Animal Health has a list of symptoms on a webpage here. HPAI was first detected in Kansas on March 9 when it was found in wild bird species. The ongoing outbreak has caused Kansas zoos to take extra precautions with their bird species and warnings have been issued to goose hunters by the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks as of March 15.

HPAI is a highly contagious disease that can infect chickens, turkeys and other birds and includes symptoms like coughing, sneezing, lack of energy and appetite, decreased water consumption, decreased egg production or soft-shelled, misshapen eggs. HPAI is known to cause some birds to die suddenly even if they are not displaying any symptoms.

If you find these symptoms in your birds, immediately contact your veterinarian or, if you do not have a regular veterinarian, contact the KDA’s Division of Animal Health office toll-free at 833-765-2006.

The outbreak of HPAI does not pose a significant health risk to the public, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. No human cases of avian influenza have been found in the U.S. Still, the proper handling and cooking of all poultry and eggs to an internal temperature of 165 degrees is recommended for food safety.

Federal and state partners are working together on additional surveillance and testing in areas around the infected flocks. For more information about HPAI, go to the KDA’s avian influenza webpage here or call KDA at 833-765-2006.