TOPEKA (KSNT) – School officials are searching for a vehicle that was stolen from Cair Paravel Latin School around 8:15 p.m. Friday.
Two cameras at the school caught individuals on film standing outside the school fence using their phones prior to the theft, according to Head of School Melody Congdon. Shortly later, a video shows one of the individuals jumping the fence on the west side of the school.
There wasn’t footage of the vehicle being broken into, according to Congdon. However, the vehicle was seen on camera breaking through the school’s gate.
Grammar School Principal Miranda Collins asked anyone who has seen the vehicle abandoned or has information on the incident to contact Cair Paravel Latin School at 785-232-3878.
The school’s insurance provider was notified.