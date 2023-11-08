COFFEY COUNTY (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a water boil advisory in Coffey, Woodson and Greenwood counties.

The advisory went into effect on Wednesday and will be in place until risks of bacterial contamination are resolved.

The advisory was issued because of a line break causing a loss of pressure in the system that can cause bacterial contamination and a loss of chlorine, according to the KDHE.

Customers of the Coffey County Rural Water District 2 should follow these precautions until further notice:

Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.

Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.

If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.

Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

The KDHE is responsible for rescinding the boil water advisory once the issue is fixed. If you have questions regarding this advisory, call the water system at 785-759-3315 or the KDHE at 785-296-5514. For more information, go to the KDHE’s website.

