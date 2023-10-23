UPDATE: As of 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 24, this boil water advisory was rescinded.

GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a water boil advisory for parts of Morris and Geary counties.

The advisory went into effect on Monday and will be in place until risks of bacterial contamination are resolved. The advisory impacts customers in the following areas:

North of Carr Road south along Highway 57

Clark’s Creek Road

Thomas Creek Road

Lyons Creek Road

Highway 77 South of Junction City

The Northern section of Humboldt Creek Road

The Northern portion of Lower McDowell Creek Road to I-70

The advisory was issued because of a line break causing a loss of pressure in the system that can cause bacterial contamination and a loss of chlorine, according to the KDHE.

Customers of the Morris County Rural Water District No. 1 that supplies water to locations in Morris and Geary County should follow these precautions until further notice:

Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.

Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.

If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.

Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

The KDHE is responsible for rescinding the boil water advisory once the issue is fixed. If you have questions regarding this advisory, call the water system at 785-759-3315 or the KDHE at 785-296-5514. For more information, go to the KDHE’s website.

