Water Conference brings in hundreds to Capital City

TOPEKA (KSNT) – People from all over Kansas are in Topeka to learn about new innovations in the wastewater and water treatment industry.

The 12th annual conference is put on by the Kansas Water Environment Association and the Kansas Section of the American Water Works Association.

Attendees brush up on their skills by taking classes, hearing presentations, watching demonstrations of new technology, and participating in contests.

Organizers said the end goal of the conference is to get workers educated on new technology so that the people of Kansas can get and dispose of their water efficiently.

“Infrastructure is failing across the board, we’ve got a lot of old infrastructure and I think it’s really important for the community to understand that we need to make those repairs,” said Jason Patty, president of the Kansas Water Environment Association. “We’ve put those off for 50 or 60 years, and it’s time.”

Vendors from different companies are also attending the conference to show off some of the new technology and ideas that could make the industry better in the future.

“It’s fixing pipes, it’s putting new material in, new technology for piping material,” said Joe Foster, a manufacturer’s representative for Environmental Process Equipment Company, LCC. “There’s just a whole bunch of new technologies that are coming out that are green infrastructure equipment.”

The conference lasts through Thursday.