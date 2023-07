TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local pool is closed for two days after contaminated water was reported.

The Shawnee County Parks and Recreation tweeted Wednesday it has closed the Blaisdell Family Aquatic Center for the rest of Wednesday and all day Thursday July 13, due to a contamination of the water.

https://www.google.com/maps/embed?pb=!1m18!1m12!1m3!1d3098.213717227333!2d-95.73192898464497!3d39.05604347954641!2m3!1f0!2f0!3f0!3m2!1i1024!2i768!4f13.1!3m3!1m2!1s0x87bf0280120ca713%3A0xa3b1ec5c1755b089!2sBlaisdell%20Pool!5e0!3m2!1sen!2sus!4v1689201612822!5m2!1sen!2sus

Blaisdell Family Aquatic Center is located in Gage Park.