TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department posted a public safety alert on social media about a new trend that could be dangerous for local residents.

The TPD reports that they have been made aware of a trend involving water guns that look like real guns. Police say this is concerning as the water guns could be perceived as real threats by other people who might take action to defend themselves.

“TPD is asking parents and community members to talk to kids about these possible dangers that could result in personal injury or cause property damage.” TPD social media post excerpt

KSNT 27 News has reached out to the police for more information on this situation.