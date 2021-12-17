Water issues wrecking Junction City restaurants, forced to close for the entire day

JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – A lack of water is creating a number of problems for this local community. In Junction City, families and local businesses struggle without accessible water.

Since the Wednesday storms have torn through the state, people in Junction City are still feeling the effects, going days without water.

The town has already gone through water reservations, so much so that Fort Riley came down with it’s own water buffalo to help with water distribution. From fast food to sit-down restaurants, almost every business has had to remain closed.

For La Fiesta owner Noe Lara, having to cancel reservations and tell customers the building is closed for the day is never easy. Especially, when the situation isn’t in your control.

It’s more than missing out on revenue, he is more concerned about the well-being of the people in the city right now.

“I think it’s a lot more people in this town that are hurt. I hope they’re safe where they’re at, and hopefully we get it back tomorrow and beyond. We want to look forward to making things happen the right way and go from there,” Lara said.