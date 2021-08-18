Water line bursts, putting fire out at Topeka Pizza Wednesday morning

TOPEKA (KSNT) – An early morning fire at Topeka Pizza extinguished itself after a water line burst, still the loss was totalled at $50,000.

The Topeka Fire Department responded at 2 a.m. to 1630 SW Arvonia Place and found smoke showing from a roof vent. Firefighters found heavy smoke inside the building, but no flames. An investigation revealed that a water line had burst “extinguishing” the fire.

An investigation revealed the cause of the fire was most likely electrical. The estimated loss was considered $40,000 for the building and $10,000 for contents.