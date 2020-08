TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A water main break is closing parks of a road in west Topeka Friday morning.

The southbound lane between 10th Street and Huntoon Street will be closed for around two weeks due to the break. Crews will move traffic to the middle lane until the pavement is repaired, according to the City of Topeka.

Officials have asked for people to be cautious as drivers figure out how to access businesses along the closed portion of the road.