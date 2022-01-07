Water main break causes damage to Manhattan High classrooms overnight

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A water main break is impacting classes at a local high school.

According to Manhattan High Principal Mike Dorst, the water break happened early Friday morning just after midnight and caused water damage to a large section of the school.

The water main break impacted three levels, spanning from the east side to the west side of the building. Water seepage from the floors above soaked many offices and classrooms with carpet.

A number of employees helped remove a lot of the initial water before the school day started, but a professional company was brought in to ensure all of the moisture was safely removed.

“The impact makes for a tough day. You know we have a building of 1,875 kids over 200 adults,” Dorst said. “We’re going to have things break, we’re going to have things that happen but we’re given an opportunity today just to see the good in people and how people can work together and help each other out.”

The floors with concrete should be functioning safely again by Monday, but some of the other areas with carpet may take until mid to late next week to reopen.

Early investigations indicate the break came from water in the building’s HVAC system.