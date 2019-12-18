Water main break causes issues in Junction City

UPDATE 1 p.m.: City officials told KSNT News water to the Spruce water tower has been turned back on.

Repairs to the water main should be completed by early afternoon.

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – A water main break in Junction City has the city down to one water tower.

In an emergency alert Wednesday morning, all of Junction City is being warned to conserve water due to a water main break at Spruce Water Tower. Crews are on scene to repair the break but it’s unknown how long it will take to fix. For the time being, there is only one tower serving Junction City.

City manager Allen Dinkel told KSNT News it’s not a serious situation at this point and that “we’re still in good shape.”

This is a developing story and we’ll bring you more information as we receive it.

