Water main break closes courthouse

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Courthouse is closed to customers Friday due to a water main break.

For employees, offices will be open at the discretion of the department heads as Continuity of Operation Plans are implemented for offices inside the courthouse.

Shawnee County Emergency Management Director Dusty Nichols says the water main break has limited plumbing and fresh water to the courthouse. The anticipated fix will cause water to be shut off a good portion of the day.

Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com. We value your input.