UPDATE: Water main break closes major intersection

UPDATE: The northbound lanes of Topeka Blvd should now be open at this time. We have confirmed it is a water main break affecting southbound traffic. Please avoid using southbound Topeka Blvd as this is still fully closed. The repairs are expected to take roughly 10 hours.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A water main break in South Topeka has caused 45th and Topeka Boulevard to be closed.

The break occurred just before noon at a location north of the intersection. Both lanes of traffic are closed to traffic. Motorists are being detoured at 42nd and 45th street.

The city is reporting numerous pipes have burst and workers estimate the road to be closed for 10 hours or more. You’re advised to avoid the area and find alternative routes.