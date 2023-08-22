TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka official says a water main break will cause a local road to be closed for the next few weeks.

Gretchen Spiker with the City of Topeka said in an email that a water main break at the intersection of SW High Avenue and SW 20th St. will cause SW High Avenue to be closed in both directions between SW 20th St. and SW 21st St. The closure is estimated to be in place for the next two to three weeks.

