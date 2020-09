TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Monday morning water main break at the intersection of SW Oakley and SW Huntoon has one lane closed.

The call to the city came in at 6 a.m., however city crews could not get to the scene until 7:30 a.m.

An official with the city said the repair may not be repaired until late morning or early afternoon.

Please avoid the intersection if possible.