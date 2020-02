TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Part of a busy street in Topeka could be closed for the next two weeks.

A water main break happened early Monday morning on Kansas Avenue between 17th and 21st Streets.

Crews had to block off both southbound lanes to dig up the road and get to the break.

In the coming days, a contractor will fix the damage workers had to do to the streets, which the city said can take longer because of the rain.