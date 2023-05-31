TOPEKA (KSNT) – Motorists should look for alternate routes following a water main break on a major trafficway in Topeka.

Andy Rosebrook with the City of Topeka wrote in a press release that both southbound lanes of SW Topeka Boulevard are currently closed to traffic south of SW Fourth Street and Topeka Boulevard. The northbound lanes are still open.

Work crews are currently working to repair the break, according to Rosebrook. The closure is expected to take two to three weeks to fix depending on weather conditions.

This follows to other large water main breaks reported on Tuesday, May 30.