TOPEKA (KSNT) – City officials have closed two areas to traffic in Topeka due to water main breaks.

Andy Rosebrook with the City of Topeka said a large water main break has forced the city to close SW 21st St. completely between SW Clay Street and SW Buchanan Street. The closure will be in place for two to three weeks depending on weather.

Rosebrook said a second water main break has also resulted in the closure of SW Second Street between SW Kendall Avenue and SW Quinton Avenue. The southbound lane of SW Quinton Avenue is also closed in this area. Work on this water main break will take between three and four weeks to repair.

