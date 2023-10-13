EMPORIA (KSNT) – Citizens of Emporia should expect construction on certain streets that will result in several lane closures, a road closure and detours as the city does water main work.

Construction will be done as part of the Peyton Street Watermain Improvements project, according to a press release on the City of Emporia’s website.

Construction for the new water main will take place in the following locations:

along 12th Avenue from Topeka Street to Peyton Street.

along Peyton Street from 12th Avenue to 6th Avenue

along South Avenue from Peyton Street to Carter Street

Traffic will be impacted in these areas:

12th Avenue will be closed to all traffic between Topeka and Lakeview starting on Oct. 16. The road will be closed for construction for up to three weeks depending on weather conditions.

Traffic along Peyton Street will be reduced to southbound one-way traffic only. Northbound Peyton Street will have a truck route detour.

Traffic along South Avenue will be reduced to eastbound traffic only.

The project is expected to last into spring 2024, depending on weather conditions. Residential and commercial water services will have temporary impacts in the project area, according to the press release.

The City of Emporia recommended downloading the MyAlerts app for traffic and utility changes during the project.

