RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – Planned repairs for a local water district are expected to cause residents to lose water for several hours on Wednesday.

The Konza Water District, located to the southeast of Manhattan, is scheduled to undergo repairs on Wednesday, Oct. 26. This planned water outage will impact 134 residential and commercial water customers within the district along Highway 18 and 177 east of the Kansas River in Riley County.

People in the area area will lose water pressure for around six hours starting at 9 a.m. and ending at 3 p.m. The City of Manhattan will perform maintenance to the wholesale water main at this time. As this process begins, a boil water advisory will be issued by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment once the pressure drops.

Residents are asked to keep all hydrants and water faucets closed to minimize a loss in water pressure. Any residual flow left in the water line is reserved for emergencies and to reduce the risk of contamination.

Any last minute changes to the scheduled maintenance will be posted on the City of Manhattan and Riley County websites along with press and social media channels. If you have any questions, reach out to Riley County Public Works at 785-537-6335. For more information, click here.

When water services are restored to the Konza Water District, residents should take the following safety precautions: