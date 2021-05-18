Water safe to drink despite taste and smell issues, City of Topeka says

TOPEKA (KSNT) – If your water in Topeka doesn’t taste or smell right, it’s safe to drink, according to the City of Topeka.

City Spokeswoman Molly Hadfield said the recent rainfill and releases from reservoirs have increased the Kansas River’s flow and turbidity, a measure of how cloudy or hazy water is.

Topeka’s water comes from the Kansas River and occasionally the river has unusually high levels of organic matter which can cause taste and odor issues. The water continues to meet all of the drinking water standards established by EPA [Environmental Protection Agency] and KDHE [Kansas Department of Health and Environment] and is safe to drink. Molly Hadfield, City of Topeka

The city is treating the water in its multiple-barrier water treatment process and will keep monitoring the taste and odor in Topeka’s water.