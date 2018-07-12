Local News

Waterpark announces plans to tear down Verruckt

Posted: Jul 12, 2018 05:21 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 12, 2018 05:21 PM CDT

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - A Kansas water park plans to tear down a giant water slide on which a 10-year-old boy died in 2016.


An attorney representing an affiliate of Kansas City, Kansas, park operator Schlitterbahn said Thursday that the 17-story slide called Verruckt would start coming down about a week after Labor Day.


Attorney Melanie Morgan says the work is expected to take about three weeks. The Kansas City park posted a statement on its Facebook page saying it had received court approval to demolish the ride.
    
Caleb Schwab was decapitated in August 2016 while riding the waterslide. His death led to criminal charges against the company that built the slide and five individuals, including Schlitterbahn's co-owner.
    
Schlitterbahn says Caleb's death was a tragic accident.

