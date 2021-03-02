Watkins enters diversion on voter fraud case

TOPEKA, KAN. (KSNT) – Former Kansas Congressman Steve Watkins has entered a diversion agreement in a voter fraud case, according to Shawnee County court records.

District Attorney Mike Kagay charged Watkins with three felonies in July 0f 2020. Watkins came under investigation by the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office after allegations he listed a Topeka UPS store for his address when voting in the 2019 general election.

Kagay said Watkins applied for diversion in February. The diversion agreement will allow Watkins to avoid prosecution. The charges will be dropped in September if Watkins does not break any laws before then, pays a $250 fee and does not possess any weapons during the diversion, according to a report by The Kansas City Star.

Watkins was elected to congress in 2018 and replaced by Jake LaTurner in 2020.