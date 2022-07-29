EMPORIA (KSNT) – Major budget issues led to a conversation about temporarily closing William Allen White Elementary in the Emporia Public Schools District. Earlier in July, the school board voted against closing the school, hoping stop-gap measures will prevent overspending.

Allison Anderson-Harder explains, that when she started as interim superintendent in November of 2020, the budget was overspent. The district began evaluating spending and found the student-teacher ratios were not in line with current standards, primarily at the elementary level.

Anderson-Harder tells 27 News, that 90 to 95% of USD 253’s budget is dedicated to staffing, so the district started to restructure the administration when it came to assistant superintendents, a director of human resources, down to instructional coaches. Enrollment numbers were down and staffing was up which lead to the imbalance.

“We didn’t want to be understaffed but needed to still serve our kids,” said Anderson-Harder. She says they were very transparent with their staff. The district decided to wait on upcoming retirements and natural resignations but never resorted to firing. By March 2022, only one elementary (school) in the Emporia Public Schools district was considered overstaffed, according to Anderson-Harder. “Everyone would have a job and get paid per their contract.”

The goal is to, “maintain small class sizes” like keeping kindergarten and first grade to 18 students or less per class. Second to fifth grades would see 22 students or less per classroom. As of Tuesday afternoon, all classroom positions are filled and everyone is assigned, according to Anderson-Harder.

“William Allen White Elementary had the greatest decline in enrollment historically,” said Anderson-Harder. The idea of pausing school circulated in smaller district committees as brainstorming sessions were ongoing. The superintendent said she is working with principals, building strategists, and even monitoring similar-sized districts to see how they handle comparable situations. The Enrollment Study Committee will meet again in October and Anderson-Harder is hopeful for, “more creative ideas for the board to consider.” Additionally, every August there is a budget study session to discuss the upcoming school year.

Anderson-Harder expects this conversation to evolve as these smaller classes age into middle and high school. Her goal is to have six elementary schools with strong enrollment and families participating in early enrollment to help USD 253 understand the number of students to expect.

Another issue facing Emporia Public Schools is a smaller pool of applicants applying for jobs. Anderson-Harder believes this is a problem that spans across Kansas and the U.S. as she has seen other industries increase wages, and provide bonuses and other incentives. Her district has already increased wages for classified employees like paraprofessionals, school bus drivers, and custodians among others to stay competitive. However, she is waiting for a state audit to understand how much money in the budget remains for certified staffers to receive their wages. The district also offers stipends for student teachers, according to Anderson-Harder.

Anderson-Harder also credits the state’s temporary fix of allowing high school graduates to serve as substitute teachers. She stays alert, realizing these are young people and may serve a better role substituting in classrooms with younger students, as opposed to high schoolers. The district’s website shows job openings were updated on July, 28, with one substitute teacher position.

