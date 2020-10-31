Ways to safely deliver candy to trick or treaters on Halloween

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The coronavirus pandemic canceled many things this year, but that is not stopping people from coming up with creative ways to have trick or treating this year.

Edna Raub and her family are preparing for a Halloween unlike one they’ve had before.

“A normal one, we would be at 45th and gage at Topeka Baptist and that’s where we would have our trunk or treat,” said Raub.

Instead, she is improvising.

“We didn’t want it to be spoiled because of covid-19 so we just decided to social distance, of course, and put candy up on a card table,” said Raub.

They decorated their table and even added some hay to make it look festive. Trick or treaters will be able to walk up and grab a piece without having to interact.

A viewer sent in an idea to tape candy to a pumpkin and for the kids to rip it off themselves. One family went to the extreme and made a self-dispensing candy machine.

If you don’t feel comfortable trick or treating at all this year, the CDC recommends doing a candy scavenger hunt at home.

