COUNCIL GROVE (KSNT) – The Council Grove community is in mourning following the loss of a local teen in a crash earlier this month.

KSNT 27 News spoke with Jenna Dakken of Council Grove regarding the recent death of her son, Kolter L. Litke. Kolter’s life ended tragically after his pickup crashed into a concrete bridge rail around 10:55 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6 in Morris County. Emergency workers and local law enforcement responded to the crash following an alert from a mobile phone app, transporting the 15-year-old to a nearby hospital. Kolter had sustained life-threatening injuries and would later pass away in the hospital.

“We are absolutely devastated,” Dakken said. “He had such an impact on our community. It makes it so much more painful.”

A GoFundMe was set up for Kolter in the days following his death to help raise money for his funeral. As of this writing, a little over half of the fundraising goal of $15,000 was met.

Kolter’s obituary states that he was born on July 10, 2008 to Neil Litke and Jenna Dakken. He was known as “Bob” by those close to him in reference to the tv character “Bob the Builder” as Kolter would often wear an orange button-up shirt.

Kolter was attending Council Grove High School and was getting ready for his 10th grade year, according to his obituary. He was known as a lover of athletics and a variety of sports including youth rodeo. He would often spend his summer days working on his family’s farm and mowing lawns in the local community.

“He was very energetic, hard working teen,” Dakken said. “He was involved with every sport, including the rodeo. He was involved in everything boy. He was all boy.”

Kolter is survived by his parents; his siblings Kaleb Litke, Kaedyn Litke and Izzy Clift; his paternal grandparents Jeff and Marsha Litke and Lisa Buchman; along with aunts, uncles, cousins and friends, according to his obituary. His family will gather with friends from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11 at the Sawyer Funeral Home in Council Grove. His funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12 at the Flint Hills Apostolic Church.

“He was just such a bright light,” Dakken said. “He had a contagious smile, just ear to ear. His laugh was just… full of love. He was just incredible.”

To donate to the GoFundMe for Kolter’s funeral expenses, click here.