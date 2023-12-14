TOPEKA (KSNT) – Stormont Vail Health is moving to help the University of Kansas Health System St. Francis as it continues to experience issues with some of its services.

On Thursday, Stormont Vail Health put out a press release stating that it is stepping in to help its fellow Topeka hospital after its electronic systems shut down. St. Francis was returned to disaster diversion, sending ambulances to Stormont Vail.

“The changing nature of this situation makes it difficult to be prepared for fluctuating patient volumes, but we are doing our best to staff up and be prepared to care for community,” said Dr. Rob Kenagy, president and CEO of Stormont Vail Health. “We want to assure the community that we are here for them, and we are working to get patients to the right care setting.”

Due to the increased volume of patients at Stormont Vail, the hospital’s staff is making adjustments to ensure patients and members of the community received proper care. Stormont Vail recommends the following for those seeking medical care while St. Francis’ online services remain impacted:

Patients can reach their primary doctor at Stormont Vail or Cotton O’Neil or send a non-emergent message through MyChart.

Those who need help after hours with non-emergent medical conditions can call the nurse triage program through Stormont Vail’s Health Connections. You can do so by calling 785-354-5225 from 4:30 p.m. to 8 a.m. Monday through Friday and round the clock over the weekends.

Cotton O’Neil Express Care urgent clinics are open to people in the Topeka area for those needing quick treatment. These clinics are open to those experiencing conditions like skin rashes, high fever, back pain, infections, ear pain, mild burns and more. These clinics are open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Earlier this month, St. Francis said its online services were restored following a ransomware attack on Ardent Health Services, which provides services to the hospital. St. Francis announced on Nov. 27 via social media that services like MyChart and On-Demand Video Visits were temporarily unavailable following the security incident with Ardent Health Services.

For more local news, click here. Keep up with the latest breaking news in northeast Kansas by downloading our mobile app and by signing up for our news email alerts.